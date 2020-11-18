A beautiful Thursday coming before changes begin

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The wind was gusty today but the temperatures were very mild for this time of year as highs went into the 60s for most of us.

We’ll keep a bit of a breeze around tonight but that will keep our temperatures very mild with lows in the low 40s.

Thursday is looking like a spectacular day as we’ll get rid of the wind but see highs again back in the 60s for most of Siouxland.

More clouds will be moving in Friday and temperatures will cool some as a result with highs in the low 50s expected.

Changes lie ahead for the weekend.

I'll have more about that in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.