Briar Cliff wrestlers top Northwestern in season-opening dual

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Briar Cliff won their first wrestling dual of the season, beating Northwestern 34-7 on Wednesday night. The Chargers

The Chargers, who were picked to finish second in the GPAC and received votes in the NAIA poll, got off to a great start. CaRon Watson won by technical fall with a 17-0 decision at 125 pounds. Gabriel Howard, a freshman from Arizona, got a takedown in overtime to win 7-5 at 133 pounds.

Northwestern got their first win at 141 pounds when Trey Schuck took a 9-5 decision. After an open spot at 149, Briar Cliff's Ben Peters won a 12-3 decision to put the Chargers on top, 22-3.

Northwestern is now 10-5 all-time in duals against Briar Cliff. The Chargers won last year's dual 24-16 in Orange City. Briar Cliff will compete at the Grand View Open in Des Moines on Sunday.