Diocese of Sioux City continues to issue own mandates amid pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A recent proclamation from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds states churches must implement reasonable public health measures to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Deacon Mark Prosser, the Director of Pastoral Planning for the Diocese of Sioux City, said they have had a COVID-19 task force established since last spring.

He said this task force has already implemented their own mandates to help keep parishioners safe amid the pandemic.

"So we meet on a regular basis and watch the metrics and the data and so on. And actually, the Bishop put into effect some additional mandates in advance to the Governor's proclamation that we didn't know was coming out." said Deacon Prosser.

Some of the mandates they've been following include social distancing measures, mask requirements, eliminating processions, and keeping liturgy duration around 30 minutes or less.

He said many people have told them that they feel safest at their catholic masses.

"Our Bishop and his COVID task force, to their credit, have relied on science and medical advice and not politics or pundits, and we feel we have established a safe environment," said Deacon Prosser.

Deacon Prosser said the positive feedback from their implemented mandates has far outweighed those who aren't happy with the new measures.