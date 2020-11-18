Dr. Buryanek appointed to Future Ready Schools Advisory Board

(KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District's associate superintendent has been appointed to a national advisory group advancing equity and digital learning.

Dr. Kim Buryanek has been appointed to the Future Ready Schools (FRS) Advisory Board. FRS is a project of All4Ed, a nonprofit bipartisan policy organization based in Washington, DC.

FRS helps thousands of school districts and schools implement student-centered learning strategies that help to remedy disparities in in-school and out-of-school technology access.

“In the midst of COVID-19, educators are called to do the extraordinary. The academic and socioemotional stresses on students and teachers are epic. The work of Future Ready Schools® to implement student-centered learning strategies has never been more important,” said Deb Delisle, President and CEO of All4Ed. “We are grateful to have the leadership and expertise of Dr. Kim Buryanek as we support districts across the country in rising to meet the demands of these extraordinary times.”