Europe has half of world’s 4M new virus cases but sees hope

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says Europe made up almost half of the roughly 4 million new coronavirus cases it tallied globally last week. But the U.N. health agency also reported a nearly 10% fall in cases in Europe thanks in part to strict government measures that have fanned some discontent in places like Germany. Violent clashes erupted in Berlin on Wednesday between police and those protesting coronavirus restrictions. WHO says pockets of Western Europe have shown signs of turning a corner, particularly in Belgium and the Netherlands. The U.N. health agency said the sharpest rise in Europe was in Austria, which saw a 30% increase in new infections compared to the previous week.