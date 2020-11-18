Forget sad Thanksgiving: early Christmas fever takes over

NEW YORK (AP) — As some holiday tree sellers fear they’ll sell out by Thanksgiving and parcel shipping companies worry about November gridlock, a growing number of people on a quest for joy have early Christmas fever. They’ve bucked tradition and gone full-on Christmas weeks earlier than they normally would. The author of a new book on rituals says the motivation is largely driven by three Ps. She says there’s psychological safety and a sense of purpose in rituals, and that leads to increased performance. Lindsey Catarino in New Hartford, Connecticut, says the goal for her was to bring on the warmth and comfort of Christmas by beating back an otherwise insane world.