Gov. Kim Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

(KTIV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that modifies existing health measures, clarifying the measures that are applicable to recreational activities and fitness center.

According to the proclamation, except for high school, collegiate, or professional sporting or recreational gatherings, the proclamation only permits sporting and recreational activities when all participants - including athletes, coaches, or instructors - maintain six feet of distance at all times. Activities are prohibited where closer contact is required or unavoidable, such as wrestling meets or basketball games.

According to the proclamation, spectators will be limited at all gathers to two per athlete and must be socially distanced six feet apart, and all participants, except for athletes, must wear masks.

These requirements also apply to group classes or activities at fitness centers and gyms.