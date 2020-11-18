Iowa looks for third straight win against winless Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Hawkeyes will try for their third straight win Saturday when they go to Penn State. Iowa is 2 and 2 while the Nittany Lions are 0-4 for the first time in 19 years.

Iowa has thumped Michigan State and Minnesota the last two weeks, 49-7, and 35-7. Penn State lost to Nebraska on Saturday, 30-23.

Even though the Nittany Lions are struggling, they've beaten Iowa six straight times, going back to 2010. The last three games have been decided by a total of just 13 points.

"The worst thing we could do would be to look at their record and take these guys lightly because they're a really talented team," said quarterback Spencer Petras. "They have some really good players and it's going to be a good game on Saturday. They're going to bring a good fight so we need to be ready."

"They still got a great coach. They still got a good defensive coordinator. They've still got great athletes on the whole roster," said wide receiver Tyrone Tracy. "We still got to treat them as if this is just another game, as if they were 4 and 0."

Iowa and Penn State play at 2:30 on Saturday.