Israel strikes Syria after bombs found, killing 3 soldiers

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says its warplanes struck Iran-linked targets in Syria overnight after troops uncovered roadside bombs along the frontier in the Golan Heights. Syria’s state media said the strikes killed three soldiers. A Syrian war monitoring group said the strikes killed 10, including at least five Iranians. The Israeli military said the improvised explosive devices were discovered on Tuesday after being placed by a “Syrian squad led by Iranian forces.” Israel said Wednesday it struck military targets belonging to Iran’s elite Quds force and the Syrian military. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges such operations.