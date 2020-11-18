Lawsuit: HUD perpetuated racial segregation in Hartford area

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Plaintiffs allege in a lawsuit the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has perpetuated racial segregation in Hartford, Connecticut, with its subsidized housing policies. The complaint was filed in federal court Wednesday by 10 former residents of three housing complexes in the city’s North End and by a nonprofit group. They say HUD violated the Fair Housing Act by failing to help poor Black and Hispanic families living in dilapidated, federally subsidized housing move to better neighborhoods in the city and its suburbs. HUD did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.