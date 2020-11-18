Man charged in Davenport man’s shooting death last month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 19-year-old Davenport man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man last month. Sherral Jermaine Tolbert is charged in the Oct. 25 death of 19-year-old Lavonta Baker in Davenport. Police found Baker dead in a car after he had been shot several times. Tolbert was served with the first-degree murder warrant Monday at the Scott County Jail, where he was being held for allegedly violating his probation on an earlier conviction. He had been sentenced in March to three years of supervised probation for numerous felony convictions.