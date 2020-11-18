NC elections official blocks mom’s ballot after her death

BOLIVIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina elections director had to ask members of her board to reject her mother’s absentee ballot because she died several weeks before the general election. Sara Knotts made the request last week because her mother, Anne Ashcraft, submitted her ballot in September, but then died of brain cancer on Oct. 11. Knotts is director of elections in Brunswick County. North Carolina election law requires voters to be alive on Election Day. This includes voters who cast their ballots by mail or during in-person early voting. Knotts said in a tweet last week that it was the hardest thing she’s ever done as an elections administrator.