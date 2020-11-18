Nebraska reports 2,812 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more virus-related deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 2,812 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, which brings the total number of cases for the state to 106,617.

Ten more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 826.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 961 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,726 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 55,037 on Wednesday.

So far, 686,122 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and health experts say 579,171 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department says Cedar County has had 351 positive cases with 172 reported as recovered.

Dakota County

Local health experts have reported 17 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, it brings the county's total to 2,956 positive cases.

There have been 49 virus-related deaths in Dakota County.

Dixon County

The NNPHD has reported 350 total positive COVID-19 cases in Dixon County, with 176 recovered.

Thurston County

So far, the NNPHD has reported 606 total positive cases in Thurston County. Health experts say 351 of those cases have recovered.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported 684 total positive cases in Wayne County, with 328 people who have recovered.