Nov. 18: Iowa nearing 195,000 positive cases statewide

(KTIV) - There were 3,896 new confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, this according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, health officials reported 190,583 total positive cases across the state. That number rose to 194,479 by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The state's website says out of those who tested positive, 111,288 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,359 in the last 24 hours.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,527 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Out of the hospitalizations, 283 are in the ICU and 134 are on ventilators.

Health officials say about 2,630 total inpatient beds are available, with 353 ICU beds and 839 ventilators.

In Iowa, 8,110 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,123,465 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 64 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 9,375.

To date, 6,920 of the county's cases have recovered.

No new deaths are being reported, with the total remaining at 109.

A total of 87 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. This is down by seven from Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 51 are Woodbury County residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 2786 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 2,214 have recovered.

The county is reporting 13 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 935 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 503 have recovered.

Clay County is reporting four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 1,124 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 700 have recovered.

Dickinson County is reporting nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Sioux County

State health officials say in Sioux County 3,291 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 2,323 have recovered.

The county is reporting 22 virus-related deaths so far.