Nov. 18: South Dakota reports over 19,000 active COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting nearly 1,400 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 68,671.

According to the state's health department, 1,091 of the new cases are confirmed and 296 are probable.

State health officials say there are 19,240 active cases in the state, and increase of 516 since Tuesday.

According to the state's health department, the state's death total now stands at 674.

Officials reported 741 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 48,757.

Currently, 593 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of 11 since Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,864 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had six new cases, bringing its total to 1,243. Of those cases, 1,065 have recovered.

Bon Homme is reporting one new death, brining its total to eight.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 17 new cases, bringing its total to 1,159. State health officials say 882 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no new deaths, with its total remaining at eight.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 4,601 to 4,689. Officials say 3,261 of those cases have recovered.

Two new deaths are being reported in South Dakota, bringing the state's total to 42.

Union County

Officials say Union County has seen 19 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,091. So far, 816 people have recovered from the virus.

Union County is reporting one new death, bringing the county's total to 19.

Yankton County

Yankton County currently has had 1,388 positive cases so far. Officials say 958 cases have recovered.

No new deaths are being reported, keeping the county's total at eight.