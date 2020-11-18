Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon

(Associated Press) - Pfizer says new test results show its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective.

The company said Wednesday results also show it appears safe and protects older people most at risk of dying from COVID-19.

It's the final data needed to seek emergency use of limited shot supplies even as the catastrophic outbreak worsens across the globe.

Wednesday's announcement comes just a week after it first revealed promising preliminary results.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they expect to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.