Pompeo expected to visit Israeli settlement in parting gift

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s expected tour of a West Bank winery this week will be the first time a top U.S. diplomat has visited an Israeli settlement. It appears to be a parting gift from an administration that’s taken unprecedented steps to support Israel’s claims to war-won territory. The Psagot winery was established in part on land the Palestinians say was stolen from local residents. It’s part of a sprawling network of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that most of the international community view as illegal. The winery is also a symbol of Israel’s fight against efforts to boycott or label products from the settlements.