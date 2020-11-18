Remsen St. Mary’s named SportsFource Champions after record scoring outburst

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) -- Remsen St. Mary's performance in the state semifinals made sports fans all over the state take notice. After scoring over 100 points last week, the Hawks are one win away from winning title number-two.

Remsen St. Mary's football is used to playing in big games. The Hawks have been to the UNI-Dome three out of the last four seasons. But there's something they haven't done in 16 years, win the state championship game.

"We've been really close multiple times and we just haven't been able to get it done," said senior quarterback Blaine Harpenau. "I think everyone, senior down to freshman, are really hungry this year. They really want one."

"They've worked really really hard so I'd feel really rewarded that can work them hard enough and do the right things to actually win a state title," said head coach Tim Osterman. "Yeah, I'd feel really good about that."

Remsen St. Mary's is coming off a wild, 108-94 win over Montezuma in the semifinals. The Hawks broke the record for most points scored in a single game in Iowa high school football history. They were happy with the win, but know there's work to be done on the defensive side of the ball before the title game.

"We were upset with ourselves as a defense and that's on me, it starts with me that we didn't get them prepared for what we were going to see and that we were going to do," said Osterman. "So for us we regrouped. We knew that wasn't us."

RSM erased a deficits of 20 and 24 points the last two weeks. While they'd rather not fall behind, they know they're never out of a game.

"It shows that we have heart and we never give up," said senior running back Jeremy Koenck. "We know when we're down, it only takes a couple plays and we can strike back. The past two weeks are a test to that so I think we can do it again if we get down but hopefully we get up big first."

Standing in the Hawks way of bring home their second state football title is 8-1 Fremont-Mills.

"They're just a good fundamental team. They play their defense well and they're all quick," said Harpenau. "They're big up on the line so we just got to make sure we take what they give us and just play good fundamental football."

"Traditionally, they're always a really good run team," said Osterman. "This year, they're no different. For us, it's really about getting in the run fit. Can we do those things correctly and then when they do pass it, can we actually defend those things down the field like we need to."

The 8-player championship game between Remsen St. Mary's and Fremont-Mills is Thursday at 10:00 am in Cedar Falls.