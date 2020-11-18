Santa Claus coming to Southern Hills Mall

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While the COVID-19 pandemic may be with us through the holidays, Siouxland children and their families will be able to meet and greet Santa Claus in a safe setting at the Southern Hills Mall.

The visits with Santa, running Friday, November 27 through Thursday, December 24, will feature a strong focus on health and safety while remaining fun, according to mall officials.

Children will have the chance for a socially distant conversation with Santa and pose for a photo during their visit to the Center Court at the mall.

Santa will be on-site from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Advance registration is strongly encouraged to promote social distancing and contactless payment for photo packages. Meanwhile, walk-up visits will be permitted as space allows.

“Visits with Santa are such a nostalgic part of the holiday season for so many children and families in Siouxland,” said Matt Pawlowski, General Manager at Southern Hills Mall. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring a bit of normalcy and holiday magic to our community while keeping health and safety as our top priority.”