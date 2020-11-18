Second person has died from injuries in Filley house fire

FILLEY, Neb. (AP) — A second person has died from injuries received in a southeastern Nebraska house fire last month.

Tyler Reed, 20, of Filley, died in a Lincoln hospital Sunday, more than three weeks after the Oct. 24 fire in Filley that also killed 20-year-old Courtney Knepp, of Beatrice, radio station KWBE reported.

A third person, Jayden Maguire, 21, of Filley, also was critically injured in the fire. Knepp died at the scene of the fire; Reed and Maguire were found outside the burning home and flown to CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln with critical injuries.

The State Fire Marshal Agency last month confirmed that a propane leak caused the fire.

Filley is about 36 miles south of Lincoln.