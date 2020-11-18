Sen. Grassley says he remains symptom-free after testing positive for COVID-19

(CNN) - Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa says he remains symptom-free and in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

In a Tweet, the 87-year-old said he continues to feel good and is appreciative of all of the messages of encouragement and prayers.

I remain symptom free & in isolation. I continue to feel good Thx for all the messages of encouragement & prayers — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 18, 2020

Grassley is the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

On Wednesday, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell opened floor remarks by paying tribute to Grassley.

"So our colleague's historic run has been put on pause for the same reason that it was compiled in the first place. Leadership, service to others and a determination to set the right example," said McConnel. "On Monday in his floor remarks, our colleague reminded all Americans of our duties in this moment, quote, "although promising vaccines for the coronavirus or on the horizon is more important than ever to stop the surge, wash your hands, limit your activity, outside your household, social distance, wear a mask. We're all going to get through this together, but we need everyone to do their part."

"All of the Senators' thoughts and prayers are with our distinguished colleague who reported yesterday evening, that he still feels fine. We hope that will remain the case. Certainly if any member of this body has the good health and stamina to kick the virus to the curb, it's Senator Grassley."