Sioux Center Police to participating in ‘Click It or Ticket’ national campaign

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux Center Police Department is wanting to make sure you are safe behind the wheel during the month of November.

The department is taking part in the national 'Click It or Ticket' campaign to enforce seatbelt use. The campaign runs concurrently with one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

“The simple click of a seat belt can limit injury or save your life during a crash,” said Sioux Center Police Chief Mike Halma. “Be safe, buckle up every trip every time, and have a Happy Thanksgiving.”