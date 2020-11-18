Sioux City Police: Make sure to find a safe, designated way home this Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Over the past few weeks health experts have been urging people to keep their Thanksgiving celebrations small because of the pandemic.

But the Sioux City Police department said officers continue to be on patrol during the usually busy holiday.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the SCPD said on a normal year they usually have extra patrols, especially the day before Thanksgiving.

He said they anticipate people will still go out to the bars to celebrate.

Taking advantage of rideshare apps or having a sober designated driver are both ways to get home safely if you do decide to drink on the holiday.

"Even though bars are closing at 10 o'clock we still will be out enforcing OWI law because we expect that people will still probably have family gatherings or other gatherings where they may be drinking and then drive after that. So, again still, get a ride home. Be safe. Designate a driver," said Sgt. McClure.

Sgt. McClure adds officers look for things like not stopping at stop lights or signs, driving the wrong way on one way streets and swerving in lanes are all signs of impairment officers look for on busy holidays.