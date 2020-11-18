South Sioux City Schools continue discussion on additional safety measures for winter activities

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- As area high schools transition from outdoor fall sporting events to winter sporting events held inside, safety guidelines are starting to change.

South Sioux City High School basketball games and wrestling matches will look very different for spectators this year.

"The analogy of building the plane as you fly it is very fitting for how we're going to get through this winter," said Jeff Squier, South Sioux City Athletic Director.

While some guidelines haven't been officially set at South Sioux city, Squier says they will most likely follow what's being suggested by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA).

"Right now the suggestion, or the guideline, is 25 percent [capacity] and household members only. And then you're gonna break it down by community and you might travel to Lincoln and it's more strict, or travel to Omaha and it's less. We're just going to have to play it a week at a time, maybe even a day at a time and go from there," said Squier.

As for groups like band and cheerleading participating in winter sports, Squier says it's a wait and see mentality.

"I do think we're going to be able to facilitate some of those activities during a game or a match, but it's not set and stone yet either. Maybe we're hosting multiple teams and that takes away the cheer, that takes away the band. They haven't been told yes and they haven't been told no at this point."