Tips for staying safe during holidays during COVID-19

(KTIV) - Some people are postponing or holding non-traditional Thanksgiving dinners during the pandemic.

But for those who plan to have family over, here are some health and safety tips.

Lakes Regional Healthcare says if you are hosting the dinner, think about doing something other than buffet-style serving.

Also -- it's recommended to open a window or door, to make it more difficult for the virus to spread in circulated air.

Overall, don't let anyone in your home who is feeling ill, and try to limit the number of people to lower the risk.

"Try to zoom if possible, utilize the technology available to keep you safe."

Social distancing in households is recommended, along with wearing a mask.