U.S. surpasses 250,000 COVID-19 deaths

(NBC News) - Coronavirus deaths in the United States have topped 250,000, this according to the latest NBC News data.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the death toll stands at 250,017.

Cases have increased in all 50 states and in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam over the past 14 days.

And in a dozen of those states, including Minnesota, Ohio and New York, infections have spiked in the last two weeks, meaning there has been a 100 percent or more increase in confirmed cases over 14 days.

The other states included in the dozen are Iowa, Nebraska, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, , Colorado, Michigan, and Kansas.