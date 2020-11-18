Warm and windy Wednesday with mild temperatures sticking around

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Southerly winds will be picking up as the day goes along and we will be seeing those at 15 to 30 miles per hour in the afternoon hours.



The good news is that those winds are bringing warmer air into the area.



As the associated warm front lifts through the area and raises the winds, temperatures will jump up into the 60s in the afternoon.



Clouds will also increase in the afternoon but some sunshine will still be visible.



The winds will calm down overnight but some clouds will linger with us, keeping us in the low 40s for lows.



Thursday looks beautiful with temperatures again in the 60s and lighter winds.



How long temperatures will stay above average, and what to expect for the weekend, on News 4 at Noon.