WATCH: MN Gov. Walz speaks on COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spoke Wednesday night about rising cases of coronavirus in the state during a news conference.

Minnesota is one of 12 states, including Iowa and Nebraska, where infections have spiked in the last two weeks. This spike means there has been 100 percent or more increase in confirmed cases over a two-week period.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Walz is planning on announcing new restrictions that would shut down indoor dining at bars and restaurants, close gyms and fitness centers, and put organized indoor youth sports on hold for four weeks.

According to the report, bars and restaurants would be allowed to offer takeout during the four weeks.

The individual that spoke with the Associated Press did so on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak ahead of the announcement.