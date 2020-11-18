Wausa High School launches student news network

Wausa, NEBRASKA (KTIV) -- A high school in Nebraska is entering the world of journalism. Wausa High School has officially launched its first school news broadcast known as the Viking News Network or VNN.

The school is only 10 weeks into the program but has started to gain a following on its digital broadcasts.

The Superintendent says the program started with less than 100-dollars of equipment. Kyle Stevens, one of the instructors in the broadcast journalism program says he is happy with what he has seen out of his students.

"I hope it grows in visibility, I hope it grows with participation. I hope we can continue to expand our skill set in terms of communication, in terms of writing, in terms of all the things that good journalism means, investigating, being curious," said Stevens.

If you would like to check out the Viking News Network, you can find the link here.