A beautiful Thursday before temperatures begin to cool

Temperatures are starting off near our average highs today and we will once again end up in the mid 60s by the afternoon despite partly to mostly cloudy skies.



The wind will also be lower than yesterday with 5 to 15 mile per hour winds in the afternoon.



You will want to take advantage of this beautiful weather while it is here!



We will dip into the upper 30s tonight and, though it won’t be quite as warm tomorrow behind the cold front, we will still be above average as we reach the mid 50s.



Temperatures lower further as we head into the weekend with 40s for highs on both Saturday and Sunday.



We will also have a chance for some precipitation Saturday; the latest on what to expect with that and a look ahead to the Thanksgiving forecast on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.