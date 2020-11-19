Americans dominate diverse list of Booker Prize contenders

LONDON (AP) — Booker Prize judges are meeting to pick a winner of the prestigious literary award, choosing from a six-book list that’s both U.S.-dominated and strikingly diverse. Most of the books competing for the 50,000 pound ($66,000) prize are by American or U.S.-based authors, including Maaza Mengiste, Diane Cook, Avni Doshi and Brandon Taylor. Scottish writer Douglas Stuart, who lives in New York, and Zimbabwe’s Tsitsi Dangarembga round out the list. The coronavirus pandemic has scuttled the usual black-die dinner ceremony. The winner will be announced Thursday evening at a livestreamed ceremony with virtual appearances by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and former U.S. President Barack Obama