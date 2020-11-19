Authorities say grain truck driver killed in rollover crash

PAWNEE CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a grain truck driver has died in a rollover crash just south of Pawnee City. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened Tuesday morning. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Bryce Niss, of Pawnee City, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say Niss was southbound on a county road when one of the truck’s wheels left the roadway, causing the truck to roll.