Bedlam potentially big implications for Big 12 title game

This is the week for Bedlam with No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma. It is the first time since 2013 that the Cowboys are the higher-ranked team for the game. The five-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners have won four Big 12 games in row since starting 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 1998. The only other Big 12 game this week is league-leading Iowa State at home against Kansas State. Texas was supposed to visit Kansas, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Jayhawks program.