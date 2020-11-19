Dakota Valley tops Rapid City Christian in state volleyball opener

WATERTOWN, South Dakota (KTIV) -- Dakota Valley won their opening match at the South Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament on Thursday, beating third-seeded Rapid City Christian, 3-1.

The Panthers jumped to a 15-4 lead in set one, only to lose 25-21. DV came back with a 25-17 win in set two and a 25-23 win in set three to take control of the match. The Panthers then cruised to a 25-9 win in set four to seal the victory.

Dakota Valley (16-5) will play seventh-seeded Parker (19-7) in the semifinals. Parker beat Hill City, 3-1, in their first round match. The Class A semifinal is at 7:00 pm on Friday.