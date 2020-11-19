Dominant performance leads Remsen St. Mary’s to state football championship

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) -- Remsen St. Mary's finished a perfect season with a 48-0 win over Fremont-Mills in the 8-man championship game on Thursday. The Hawks finish 12-0 and win their first state title since 2004.

Remsen St. Mary's took a 14-0 lead after a quarter on two touchdown runs from senior quarterback Blaine Harpenau. The Hawks increased that lead to 27-0 in the second quarter on two touchdown passes from Harpenau, one to Ryan Willman and one to Damen Brownmiller.

The Hawks scored two more times in the third quarter. Levi Waldschmitt ran it in from two yards away to make it 35-0, which started a running clock. Harpenau then threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Brownmiller for a 41-0 advantage.

The final tally of the game came in the fourth quarter. Brenden Fisch cut back for a 25-yard touchdown run.

"We've never really been able to punch through and get that championship," said Harpenau. "Being able to do that today, that means more than anything to me. I'm so excited and can't wait to celebrate with the team."

"Best feeling of my life," said senior Jeremy Koenck. "We just knew we had no more games after this. Leave it all out on the field. We knew this was our last one so we just had to get it done."

"I'm happy for the kids. I'm happy for the coaching staff," said head coach Tim Osterman. "At this point, It's what those kids did. They've been training for this for a long time so I'm really happy with what they got accomplished finally in their senior year."

Remsen St. Mary's outgained Fremont-Mills, 336 yards to 119. The Hawks also had 19 first downs compared to seven for Fremont-Mills.