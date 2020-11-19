River Point Christmas Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 health concerns

Norfolk, Nebraska (KTIV)-The annual River Point Christmas Festival is officially cancelled. The Downtown Norfolk Association confirmed the holiday event scheduled for November 24th won't happen this year because of COVID.

Although the festival is cancelled, the tree at the corner of West Norfolk Avenue and 7th Street will be lit. However, the community is asked not to come and watch, due to the pandemic.

The traditional Black Tuesday event, where local shops and restaurants offer discounts and promotions, still will take place. Even with the main festival cancelled, there's still some holiday cheer in the works.

"Myself and Lacy, who is the Downtown Norfolk Association President, are working with the visitors bureau to come up with some ways that we can still create excitement around the holidays and still get people coming downtown to shop, to eat, to patronize all of those businesses" said Gordon.

Gordon said the tree will be lit on November 24th.

After, residents can come take pictures in front of the tree.

They can also walk around town to see all of the other decorations.