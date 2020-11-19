FirstEnergy: Ohio regulator’s firm got $4M consulting fee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy reported Thursday that some former executives improperly paid a firm tied to a future Ohio utility regulator about $4 million early last year to terminate “a purported consulting agreement” in place since 2013. Ohio’s largest electric utility did not name Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairman Sam Randazzo in its quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but he fits the filing’s description. The payment was discovered during an internal FirstEnergy review related to a $60 million federal bribery probe. FBI agents searched Randazzo’s Columbus home Monday. Messages were left with Randazzo and a Public Utilities Commission spokesman seeking comment.