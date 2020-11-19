Greece’s archbishop hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The head of the Orthodox Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos, has been hospitalized with COVID-19. The 82-year-old archbishop was hospitalized Thursday morning in an augmented care unit of Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital, where the Archbishop of Albania, Anastasios, is also being treated for COVID-19 since being airlifted to Greece last week. Government spokesman Stelios Petsas expressed the government’s wishes for speedy recovery to Ieronymos. The archbishop had met with Greece’s prime minister on Saturday, but Petsas said both had undergone a coronavirus test before the meeting and the results had been negative. He said there was no need for the prime minister to self-isolate.