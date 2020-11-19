Holy smoke! German customs seizes 10 tons of shisha tobacco

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have seized 10.2 tons of water pipe tobacco that was being smuggled into Berlin from the Mideast to avoid import taxes. Officials said the overnight operation carried out by police and customs officials on Tuesday was the culmination of an investigation into a German-Iraqi network that distributed illegal tobacco to hookah bars across Europe. Authorities alleged Thursday that three suspects operated legal shops and also the illegal smuggling operation that enabled them to avoid 200,000 euros in import duties. They say the 35-year-old accused of being the ringleader is an alleged member of a known Berlin crime family.