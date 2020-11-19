Lawsuits: Tyson managers bet on virus cases at Iowa plant

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lawyers for the estates of dead workers allege that the top official at Tyson Foods’ largest pork plant created a pool for managers to bet on how many workers would get infected during a coronavirus outbreak. In amended wrongful death lawsuits filed in federal court, plaintiffs’ lawyers allege that Tyson’s Waterloo plant manager Tom Hart “organized a cash buy-in, winner-take-all betting pool for supervisors and managers to wager how many employees would test positive.” Hart allegedly organized the pool last spring as the virus spread through the plant, ultimately infecting more than 1,000 of its 2,800 workers, killing at least six and sending many others to the hospital. A spokesman for Arkansas-based Tyson didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.