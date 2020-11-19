Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has passed the 100,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths, becoming only the fourth country _ behind the United States, Brazil and India _ to do so. José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico’s director of epidemiology, announced Thursday that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed deaths. But the living will bear the scars too: along with their lost friends and loved ones, many surviving coronavirus victims in Mexico say the psychosis caused by the pandemic is one of the most lasting effects. Mexico resembles a divided country, where some people are so unconcerned they won’t wear masks, while others are terrified.