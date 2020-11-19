National Sales Assistant – KTIV

KTIV has an immediate opening for National Sales Assistant! This fast-paced detailed oriented position provides general administrative support to the station’s national sales manager as well as assisting in all phases of the station’s television sales activity.

Experience:

Primary duties include data entry into the station’s computerized traffic system of new and revised commercial sales contracts for national customer accounts. This individual will also regularly work with the station’s sales associates at all ten national sales offices located throughout the country in the maintenance of advertising contracts and negotiation of commercial make-goods. They will also assist “as needed” in establishing charges for national commercials in the absence of sales management.

Requirements:

The successful candidate will profess a skillset encompassing strong organizational expertise, excellent communication (both written and oral) prowess, a great attention to detail, a strong familiarity with Microsoft Office applications and stellar customer service assets that includes the artistry to successfully negotiate win-win outcomes with customers and/or their representatives - all with the ability to manage stressful situations in a professional manner.

High school graduate required, broadcast experience and/or degree preferred.

Additional Information:

KTIV is proud to be a Quincy Media station, a growing family-owned nationally known broadcast group with a reputation of being one of the best media companies in the country to work for. This full-time position offers benefits including paid vacation, holidays, personal & sick days, tuition reimbursement, a 401(k)-retirement plan with company match and a full suite of insurance benefits including medical, dental, vision, disability and life.

Contact:

Interested candidates should forward their resume with letter of interest to:

Brooke Hensley

General Sales Manager

KTIV Television Inc

2929 Signal Hill Dr

Sioux City IA 51108

bhensley@ktiv.com

KTIV Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer