Nebraska health agencies unveil ‘Do Right, Right Now’ COVID-19 campaign

(KTIV) - Two Nebraska health organizations launched a brand new campaign in light of rising COVID-19 numbers in Nebraska.

The "Do Right, Right Now" campaign was introduced this morning in a virtual conference by the Douglas County Health Department, and the Omaha Community Foundation.



The campaign is expected to last 6 to 9 months and encourages Nebraskans to get back to living a safe, healthy, and active lifestyle.



The campaign will focus on issues such as wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands, and also other topics such as flu shots and mental health services.



Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says that this campaign will be a great asset to what the State is already doing with their own campaigns and that Nebraskans always 'step up'.

For more information on the campaign visit their website here.