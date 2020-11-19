Nov. 19: Iowa reports 5,175 new cases

(KTIV) - There were 5,175 new confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, this according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, health officials reported 194,479 total positive cases across the state. That number rose to 199,654 by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The state's website says out of those who tested positive, 112,776 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,548 in the last 24 hours.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,516 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Out of the hospitalizations, 286 are in the ICU and 135 are on ventilators.

Health officials say about 2,660 total inpatient beds are available, with 352 ICU beds and 831 ventilators.

The state reports a total of 2,106 deaths since the pandemic began

In Iowa, 12,921 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,136,386 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 133 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 9,508.

To date, 6,995 of the county's cases have recovered.

No new deaths are being reported, with the total remaining at 109.

A total of 91 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. This is up by four from Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 51 are Woodbury County residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 2,803 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 2,224 have recovered.

The county is reporting 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 966 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 507 have recovered.

Clay County is reporting four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 1,183 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 712 have recovered.

Dickinson County is reporting nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth

Plymouth County is reporting 2,494 total positive cases. Of those, 1,586 have recovered

The county reports 36 total deaths so far

Sioux County

State health officials say in Sioux County 3,369 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 2,339 have recovered.

The county is reporting 22 virus-related deaths so far.