Nov. 19: Nebraska officials report 2,663 new cases 28 deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 2,663 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, which brings the total number of cases for the state to 109,280.

Twenty-eight more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 826.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 983 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,859 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 55,885 on Thursday.

So far, 692,494 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and health experts say 582,874 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department says Cedar County has reported 19 new cases bringing its total to 370 positive cases with 174 reported as recovered.

So far, Cedar County has reported one death.

Dakota County

Local health experts have reported 47 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, it brings the county's total to 3,003 positive cases.

There have been 49 virus-related deaths in Dakota County.

Dixon County

The NNPHD has reported 12 additional cases in Dixon County bringing the total to 362. Of those cases 188 have recovered.

So far, Dixon County has reported three deaths.

Thurston County

So far, the NNPHD has reported 15 additional cases bringing Thurston to 621 total positive cases. Health experts say 353 of those cases have recovered.

So far, Thurston County has reported four deaths.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported 11 additional cases in Wayne County raising their total to 695 total positive cases. So far 334 people who have recovered.

So far, Wayne County has reported three deaths.

As of 8 p.m. Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department had not posted updated COVID-19 numbers for Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton County.