Nov. 19: South Dakota reports nearly 1,100 new cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 1,071 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday , bringing the state's total to 69,745.

According to the state's health department, 917 of the new cases are confirmed and 154 are probable.

State health officials say there are 17,884 active cases in the state, a decrease of 1,536 since Tuesday.

According to the state's health department, the state's death total now stands at 705.

Officials reported 2,396 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 51,153.

Currently, 578 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease of 15 since Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,922 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 20 new cases, bringing its total to 1,263. Of those cases, 1,104 have recovered.

Bon Homme is reporting two new deaths, bringing its total to ten.

Clay County

Clay County has reported eight new cases, bringing its total to 1,167. State health officials say 916 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported one new death, bringing its total to nine.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 4,689 to 4,775. Officials say 3,455 of those cases have recovered.

One new death was reported in Lincoln County, bringing the state's total to 43.

Union County

Officials say Union County has seen 18 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,109. So far, 837 people have recovered from the virus.

Union County is reporting no additional deaths, keeping the county's total to 19.

Yankton County

Yankton County currently has had 1,415 positive cases so far. Officials say 1,004 cases have recovered.

No new deaths are being reported, keeping the county's total at eight.