OABCIG and Central Lyon/GLR play for state football titles on Friday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) -- OABCIG will play in the Class 1A football title game on Friday at 10:00 am. The top-ranked Falcons will face second-ranked Van Meter. Both teams are 11 and 0.

OABCIG was the 2A champion last season, while Van Meter was the 1A runner-up. The Falcons are averaging 49 points a game in the playoffs but also have two shutouts on defense.

"The offense gets the love but our defense has been outstanding," said OABCIG head coach Larry Allen. "They had that big stop and we were able to get the ball back and score right away. I don't think people give us enough credit for our defense."

"I think last year helped a lot," said quarterback Cooper DeJean. "There wasn't as much nerves as last year so we just had to come out and do our thing."

DeJean has accounted for 54 touchdowns this season.

On Friday at 2 o'clock, Central Lyon/George Little Rock faces Waukon for the 2A title. The Lions are 11-0 after shutting out Camanche, 41-0 in the semifinals. Waukon has won 9 straights since losing in week one.

The Lions have won three state titles, but the last one came in 2006. Only two teams have come within 21 points of Central Lyon/GLR all season.

"When you're part of a school system you just tend to know when the athletes are coming," said Central Lyon/GLR head coach Curtis Eben. "This is one of those grades, the sophomore class especially, it was one of those grades that everybody kind of talked about. Our seniors, they were 0-9 their freshman year so they turned it around quite a bit. I felt like this year, leading in, we didn't know how we were going to do, we would just be glad to play football and obviously we're in the championship."