Oklahoma governor’s holiday plans flout CDC, virus surge

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt says he plans to attend a college football game over the weekend and spend Thanksgiving with his parents and family. Stitt announced his plans Thursday, the same day the nation’s top public health agency pleaded with Americans not to travel for the holidays. The number of hospitalizations in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus reached record levels this week, although they declined slightly on Thursday, as did increases in the number of deaths and reported cases of the virus. The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,381 people hospitalized, down from a one-day record of 1,434 on Wednesday.