Person of interest detained in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police say a person of interest has been detained in a shooting at a Rapid City apartment building. Authorities say someone called 911 about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and said a man had been shot in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The person of interest was detained in an alley one block south of the apartment building after a witness provided a name and description of the clothing the shooter was wearing. Officers say they also found a gun between the route one would take to walk from the apartment to the alley.