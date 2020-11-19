Police are investigating a fatal accident on Sioux City’s West Side

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Police are investigating what lead to a fatal accident on Sioux City's west side.

Police say an adult male, around 40 years old was killed around 2:38 p.m. in the 3600 block of W. 19th.

Police responded to the scene and discovered a 1996 Chevy pickup that had been eastbound on W. 19th when it left the road striking a light pole and rolling over.

The driver was the only occupant, CPR was administered but the driver died at the scene.

Traffic investigators were called to the scene although at the time of the police news release cause and contributing circumstances are unknown.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation.